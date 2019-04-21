|
|
JACQUELINE MARIE STUCKEY COWAN December 11, 1934 - April 10, 2019 Jacqueline Marie Stuckey Cowan, 84, formerly of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the home in Houston, TX. She was born December 11, 1934 to the late John (Jack) and Louise Matthews Stuckey in Florence County, Coward, SC. The service honoring her life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at New Covenant Holiness Church, 1020 Dawson Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Jackie was a graduate of Williston High School Class of 1952. She is survived by three children Hazel L. English (Emil), Marie Ann Freeman, and Lisa P. Dudley (Calvin); siblings Ruby Jacobs and Ernest Rouse, Jr. (Brenda); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family visitation with be held at the church at 12:30 pm. Arrangements by John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019