JAIME ESCUDER Jaime Escuder, 102, of Leland, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, NC. He was born on June 4, 1918, in Pimentel, Dominican Republic, to the late Jaime Escuder and Emilia Berges. Jaime moved to New York in 1959 and worked as an actuary at Metropolitan Life Insurance. He retired to Miami, FL then lived in Baltimore, MD, Red Lion, PA and Charlotte, NC. He loved baseball, playing cards and Rummikub, and especially being surrounded by his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celeste Escuder who died in 1995. Survivors include his children, Jaime Escuder, Jr. (Ede), Michael Escuder (Sandra), Clara Escuder-Thomas (Charles), and Lourdes Escuder; grandchildren, Jaime Escuder III, Michelle Escuder, Jeffrey Escuder, Diana Quarry, Anna Escuder-Hattis and Gregory Thomas and great-grandchildren, Eva Mae, Lucinda, Isabella, Gabriel, Laila, Gavin and Miles. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Elmcroft and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elmcroft of Little Ave., 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226



