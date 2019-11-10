|
|
JAMES AARON LOCKAMY, JR. James Aaron Lockamy, Jr., 70, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at NHRMC. James was born on June 20, 1949, in Wilmington to the late James "Joe" Aaron Lockamy, Sr. and Betty Athelia (Summerlin) Lockamy. James, a life-long resident of Wilmington, worked in the floral industry for most of his life and took great pride in his work. His flower arrangements were truly a work of art. James also worked at Tidal Market on Wrightsville Avenue for 10 years. As an ordained minister, James officiated many weddings in the Wilmington area before retiring. He then worked at UNCW as the Provisions On Demand supervisor until his passing. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Sue Carol Lockamy, and Terry Lockamy Croom; his niece, Kandy Jones (Britton), great nephew, Aaron Mintz; great niece, Ashlynn Mintz; nephew-in-law, Craig Mintz; great great niece, Kaylee Meares; and his many friends. He will be truly missed by all that knew him. In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his niece, Pamela Mintz; and his nephew, James Croom. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Seagate Cemetery. Quinn McGowen Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 10, 2019