JAMES ALBERT MCCLURE, JR James Albert McClure, Jr., born May 28, 1931 in Ringgold, Georgia passed away February 23, 2019 at Cambridge Village in Wilmington, North Carolina. Raised by his mother, Willie Belle Hawkins McClure, whom he considered a strong and beautiful person. During his high school years he enjoyed boxing and football. He was first team tackle. Jim served 3 years in search and rescue with the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. After his discharge he went to Chattanooga, Tennessee to work at DuPont as an engineer, where he met Vera, the love of his life. They were married for 64 years. Survived by brother, Lee McClure and wife, Linda McClure of Texas; daughter, Karan Lynn McClure Smith, and husband, Dean Smith; son, Michael Dennis McClure; grandchildren, Molly Lynn Smith Edens, Sara Baylee McClure, Jacob Michael Riley McClure, and Joshua Ryan McClure all of Wilmington, NC. Jim will be missed and was loved dearly. Memorial and arrangements to be announced.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019