Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
James McClure
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert McClure


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Albert McClure Obituary
JAMES ALBERT MCCLURE, JR James Albert McClure, Jr., born May 28, 1931 in Ringgold, Georgia passed away February 23, 2019 at Cambridge Village in Wilmington, North Carolina. Raised by his mother, Willie Belle Hawkins McClure, whom he considered a strong and beautiful person. During his high school years he enjoyed boxing and football. He was first team tackle. Jim served 3 years in search and rescue with the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. After his discharge he went to Chattanooga, Tennessee to work at DuPont as an engineer, where he met Vera, the love of his life. They were married for 64 years. Survived by brother, Lee McClure and wife, Linda McClure of Texas; daughter, Karan Lynn McClure Smith, and husband, Dean Smith; son, Michael Dennis McClure; grandchildren, Molly Lynn Smith Edens, Sara Baylee McClure, Jacob Michael Riley McClure, and Joshua Ryan McClure all of Wilmington, NC. Jim will be missed and was loved dearly. Memorial and arrangements to be announced.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now