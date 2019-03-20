|
JAMES "JAE" ALLEN EDENS James "Jae" Allen Edens passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2019 at his home. Jae was born in Wilmington, on September 26, 1970. He is survived by his mother, Cathy Helen Bennett; his father, Robert James Edens III and stepmother, Beverly T Edens. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother, Helen Hawley Bennett, aunts Pam Boyd, and Linda Edwards (Val); uncle, Allen Bennett (Jeanine), and several cousins. Jae is survived also by three half-siblings, Crews Edens, Hunter Edens, and Rachel Edens. Jae was predeceased by his sister, Susan Cathrine Edens, and his uncle Robert (Bob) Boyd. Jae grew up in Wilmington, graduating from J. T. Hoggard High School. Upon graduation, he moved to Asheville and attended the culinary program at Ashville-Buncombe Technical Community College. He then moved to Provo, Utah, working for FEDEX. Later he relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina still working for FEDEX. He then transitioned to the mortgage banking sector. Later he relocated to Wilmington and worked in the food service industry Jae was a kind and loving son, brother and friend. He was dedicated to his family. He also loved dearly his 13 year old fox terrier, Abby. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 24th, 2019, at Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church at 2 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made ASPCA P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or to the charity of ones choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019