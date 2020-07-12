JAMES BALFOUR TUBBS The Reverend Mr. James Balfour Tubbs died on July 8, 2020 following a long illness. He was 99 years old. At the time of his death, Jim and his wife Lee had been residents of the Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary, NC for twenty years. The son of Ruth Rennie Tubbs and William Johnston Tubbs, Rev. Tubbs was born in Hinton, W. Va. on June 13, 1921. He grew up one of eight children in Knoxville, Tennessee, where his family was active in the First Presbyterian Church. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, and then entered Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va. (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) where he received a Master of Divinity degree. He was ordained to the gospel ministry in the Presbyterian Church in 1946. During his ministry, Rev. Tubbs served as: Minister to Youth and the Chapels, First Presbyterian Church, Florence, S. C. (1946-50); Pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence, S.C. (1950-55); Pastor of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Tennessee (1954-60); Executive Presbyter of Wilmington (NC) Presbytery (1960-80): Pastor of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC. (1980-86), and in retirement served as Parish Associate at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. Also in retirement he served as interim pastor in several churches in Virginia and North Carolina. Rev. Tubbs was known for his passionate preaching, his creative children's sermons, his excellent administrative skills, his pithy sayings, and his marvelous sense of humor. In his young adulthood he excelled as a fast-pitch softball player. Later he took up woodworking and made several 4-poster walnut beds that his children now enjoy. He was also adept at making taffy candy and playing backgammona game he and his mother, Ruth, enjoyed playing until her death. Rev. Tubbs was married to Leonora (Lee) Cousar Tubbs for 70 years. Since he developed dementia six years ago, she has been his constant loving companion. Jim and Lee were blessed with a wonderful family, including four children: The Rev Dr. Leonora (Nora) Tubbs Tisdale of Durham, NC, and her husband Alfred; Dr. James Balfour Tubbs, Jr. of Southfield, Mich.; Mr. Charles Hansell (Hank) Tubbs of Knightdale, NC, and Mr. Frank Rennie Tubbs of Sherrills Ford, NC and his wife Susan. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Sarah Tubbs Ramos and husband Julio of Wilson, NC; Leonora Cousar Tisdale of Durham, NC, and husband Otis Jennings; William Alfred Tisdale, III, and wife Alison, of Belmont, Mass; one step-grandson, Wil Sides, and eight great-grandchildren. The family expresses its deep gratitude to Hank Tubbs, who has been a primary caretaker for his dad for the past five years, and to the nursing staff of Glenaire Retirement Community who have cared for both Jim and Lee during that same time period. A memorial service will be conducted in the future at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Union Presbyterian Seminary (3401 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23227), or White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh (1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh 27608).



