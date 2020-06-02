JAMES BENJAMIN SULLIVAN James Benjamin Sullivan (Benji), 73, of Baytown, Texas was suddenly called home Saturday May 23, 2020. He was born July 15, 1946 in Greensboro, NC, but spent most of his youth in Wilmington, NC. He moved to Baytown in 1976 where he made his career in the oil refineries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coley and Mildred Sullivan; brothers Bud and Bruce Sullivan. Benji will be loved and missed by surviving sons and daughters in law; Kenyata and Grace Sullivan of Wilmington, NC; Jolyon and Linda Sullivan of Knoxville, TN; sister Bonnie S. Daniel of Alexandria, VA; brother Robert Sullivan of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren Miller and Grace Sullivan, Anne Elizabeth Sullivan, and Bremen Holland. The family wishes a heartfelt thank you to Diane Mickels for her years of care and support. At Benji's request, no service will be held. His ashes will be scattered at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, NC, in the family plot at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baytown Sterling Municipal Library, 1 Mary Elizabeth Wilbanks Ave. Baytown, TX 77520.



