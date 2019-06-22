|
JAMES "JIM" BROWNE Jim Browne passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at his home at River Landing Sandy Ridge in Colfax, NC. Jim was raised in Wilmington, NC, where he attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from New Hanover High School in 1947. He graduated UNC Chapel Hill in 1952 with a BS in Accounting and Naval Science and in 1956 received his Master of Business Administration. Jim joined the Navy in 1953 as Paymaster for the USS Midway attached to the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea and Assistant Stores Officer based in Norfolk, VA attached to the Second Fleet. In 1954 he served as Supply Officer, USS Shannon based in Charleston, SC attached to the Second Fleet. After his military service, Jim worked as a general accountant and in 1961 joined Piedmont Aviation of Winston Salem, NC progressing to Corporate Budget Director. During his twenty-two years of responsibility for budgeting, Piedmont Airlines reported profits for 21 years making it the most consistently profitable airline in the world and one of the few airlines at the time to pay cash dividends. While living in Winston Salem, Jim served as President of the Piedmont Chapter of The National Association of Accountants. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity at UNC. He was a member of St. Leo's Parish in Winston Salem, NC where he served as lector, usher, and President of the Home School Association for both St. Leo's and Bishop McGuiness High School. Jim and his Wife Mary Ann retired to Wilmington, NC where they attended St. Stanislaus Church. Jim served as an usher and was on the Parish Council and Finance Council for St. Stanislaus Church. While in retirement, James also wrote two books concerning aviation safety. In his spare time Jim loved to play golf and made two holes in one! Jim was married to the late Mary Ann Glod Browne, of Castle Hayne, NC. Jim is survived by his daughter Kathleen Moore of Lexington, NC, his son Dr. Paul Browne of North Augusta, SC and his wife Kim Sanders and their children Rachel Lieberman married to Chris Lieberman and Ryan Browne married to Elizabeth Browne. His son Richard Browne of Winston Salem, NC and his wife Dinah, his daughter Donna Browne of Winston Salem, NC, his daughter Martha Spillane of Mount Pleasant, SC and her husband Daniel and their two sons Connor and Clark, His daughter Amy Losito of Dallas, TX and her husband Anthony and their two sons Anthony Jr and Aidan; and two great-granddaughters Riley Lieberman and Lachlan Browne. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Monday June 24, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel in Wilmington. A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 am Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Castle Hayne, NC, followed by burial in Wilmington National Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 22, 2019