JAMES CORNELIUS "NEAL" NEWTON, JR. James Cornelius "Neal" Newton, Jr., age 82, of Burgaw passed gently into the glory of our Lord and Savior's care on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born May 3, 1937 in Pender County, one of ten children born to James Cornelius Newton, Sr. and Katie Caison Newton. In addition to his parents Neal was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Pridgen, Maggie Powers, Florence Johnson, Irene Normann, Sivey, Elbert Sr., Franklin, and John Ed Newton. Neal is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife of 64 years, Sue Anders Newton; children, Becky Lane (Phil) of Burgaw, Gregg Newton (Drenda) of Southern Pines, and Kelly Powers (Eddie) of Monroe; grandchildren, Adam Lane, Joshua Lane (Brittany), Daniel Lane, Heather Kosem (Nico), Courtney Durham (Chandler), Micah Powers (Lyndsey), and Katie Deese (Anthony); great grandchildren, Naomi Kosem and Samuel Deese; sisters, Bettie Mae Rivenbark and Emily Kay Harris; many extended family and dear friends. Neal was retired as a safety officer with the NCDOT. Being instrumental in the formation of Pender County Rescue Squad, Neal was a volunteer for 13 years. For many years, Neal served as Sunday school teacher, deacon and in many other capacities at Moores Creek Baptist Church. Neal was a Godly, Christian man and a joy to know. He was known for his wisdom, generosity, love of laughter, and for his great devotion to his family. His departure from this earth leaves and empty place in our family circle and in our hearts. The family will receive friends 6 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Moores Creek Baptist Church with The Rev. Roger Barnes, The Rev. Gregg Newton and The Rev. Eddie Powers conducting the service. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. Flowers are welcomed and memorial gifts may be given to Moores Creek Baptist Church, C/O Kaye Nobles, 203 Bowers Lane, Currie, NC 28435. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 18, 2019