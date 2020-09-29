JAMES CRAWFORD James Oates Crawford entered into the Father's arms on September 26, 2020. His legacy of kindness, warmth, and love is remembered by everyone. Jim was the patriarch of the Crawford family. Jim leaves his devoted and wonderful wife Joyce Crawford. He is the son of Oates and Ethel Crawford of Wilmington who passed before him. Jim's family also includes: daughter Sheri Urquhart and husband Scott with grandchildren Jason Miller, Alex Urquhart, Andrew Urquhart, and Gabi Urquhart along with daughter Kellie Mitchum and grandchildren Megan and Haley Mitchum. Jim has 4 great-grandchildren as well. Jim's son James O. Crawford Jr. passed before him in 2010. Jim's family from his wife Joyce are a blessing to him as well. Jim served our country in the Coast Guard early in his life and followed with a lifelong service in the United States Customs - with the distinction of being only one of three in the world in his specialty. Afterwards, his retirement was spent with his loving family many of whom include Joyce's direct family as well as his own. Jim spent many years as a member of Temple Baptist Church, was deacon and also taught Sunday school there. Jim will be remembered by his wit and humor, his great perception of the world around him, his love of country, his love of family, and his love of God. He will be missed dearly and with heavy but joyful hearts ready to see him again by his family. An open funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2:00 p.m., at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC - a private family burial will follow afterwards. Flowers are welcome, but any donations may be made to the Temple Baptist Church Senior Ministry or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store