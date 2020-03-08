Home

DR. JAMES D. WHETSTONE Dr. James D. Whetstone, 84, of Wilmington, NC passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born November 27, 1935 in Columbia, SC to Dewitt and Thelma Whetstone. Surviving are his two sons, James Dewitt Whetstone, Jr. of Napa, CA and Dr. David Rodwell Whetstone of Nashville, TN; and eight amazing grandchildren, Hattie, Sterling, Andrew, Caroline, Isabelle, Watson, Annabelle, and Henry. He played minor league baseball for the Cleveland Indians and was a pitcher in 1952. Dr. Whetstone graduated Mars Hill College 1955 (Varsity Football/ Baseball) and graduated Wake Forest University 1957 (Varsity Baseball). He also graduated Southeastern Seminary 1961, where he obtained PhD in theology in 1978 and served as the Pastor of Temple Baptist Church (1982-2004). He was a member of Wilmington Rotary Club and served on the Board of Directors for New Hanover Crimestoppers. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020
