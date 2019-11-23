|
JAMES "JIMMY" DANFORD James "Jimmy" Danford, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was born on January 19, 1943 and raised in Bolivia, North Carolina. He passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sanford NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Elbert Danford and Sarah Lenore (Tharp) Danford and two loving sons James Lain (Bo) Danford and Scott Carnes. He is survived by four lovely daughters, Donna Danford of Colorado; Lisa Danford of Pennsylvania, Jamie Danford Cerda of Texas, Tracy Sheppard of Tennessee, and loving sons Eric Carnes of California and Philip Mark Rhyne of Tennessee. He is also survived by sisters Sarah (Warren) Knox, of Bolivia, and Sue. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Mercer Family Cemetery in Bolivia, NC at 2:00 pm on Saturday December 7, 2019.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 23, 2019