Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
509 Carthage Street
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer Family Cemetery
Bolivia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Danford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Danford


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Danford Obituary
JAMES "JIMMY" DANFORD James "Jimmy" Danford, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was born on January 19, 1943 and raised in Bolivia, North Carolina. He passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sanford NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Elbert Danford and Sarah Lenore (Tharp) Danford and two loving sons James Lain (Bo) Danford and Scott Carnes. He is survived by four lovely daughters, Donna Danford of Colorado; Lisa Danford of Pennsylvania, Jamie Danford Cerda of Texas, Tracy Sheppard of Tennessee, and loving sons Eric Carnes of California and Philip Mark Rhyne of Tennessee. He is also survived by sisters Sarah (Warren) Knox, of Bolivia, and Sue. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Mercer Family Cemetery in Bolivia, NC at 2:00 pm on Saturday December 7, 2019.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -