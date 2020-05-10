|
|
JAMES "JIM" DAVID FORD, SR. James "Jim" David Ford, Sr., born September 30, 1946, a resident of Burgaw, NC, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC, where he was being treated for acute lung failure. He fought a long and hard battle; now he can rest in eternal peace. Jim loved the armed forces, giving special attention to the Navy. He preached the Constitution and tried to live by it. Raised in Kure Beach, NC, Jim loved to fish and worked hard. He was instilled with a strong sense of patriotism at a young age which led him to join the US Navy in 1966 where he was a Seabee Vietnam. Jim definitely grasped the Seabee "Can Do" attitude, making it easy for him starting his own businesses: Ford's Tackle Shop and Boneyard Construction; both of which kept him busy helping others, making people laugh with a quick wit and getting whatever job done. He enjoyed time as an assistant football coach at Williston; a referee and umpire for all types of sporting events in southeastern NC. Jim was even a deputy sheriff for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office after returning from Vietnam. Jim was active with the American Legion (Post 10, serving as Post Commander, leading him to take positions with the American Legion in district and state offices. He became very passionate about the Ronald McDonald Charities, leading the charge with the "pull tab" program, helping raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald Houses. Jim's favorite RM House was always Durham. Jim is survived by his best friend and partner of over 33 years, Dorcas B. Craig; brothers, Bob Ford (Liz), Tom Ford (Jackie); children, Jamey Ford (Anita), Jeff Ford (Sharon), Buffie Ford, Beth Dunbar (Wade), Billy Craig (Jessica); and grandchildren, Courtney Sartin, Sia Sartin, Cheyne Ford, Piper Ford, Lauren Ford, Stephanie Dill, Stafford Dunbar, Chloe and Olivia Craig. Jim would not let us forget his favorite feline, Midnight, who rules the roost. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Margaret, and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunbar. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to any Ronald McDonald House in North Carolina, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020