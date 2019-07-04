|
JAMES DON BULLARD (1922-2019) James Don Bullard, age 97, passed peacefully with family and loved ones on Monday, July 1, in Wilmington, NC following a stroke. He was born on February 7, 1922 in Loris, South Carolina to Donald D. Bullard and Rena Lee Butler Bullard and later moved to Southern Pines and then Clarkton, North Carolina. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1940, serving throughout the entirety of World War II. He was awarded the Navy-Marine Corp Medal for heroism after surviving a plane crash and pulling two other severely injured passengers from the burning wreckage. Among other awards he also received numerous air medals while flying as a Chief Machinist Mate aboard B-17's flying Submarine Patrol off the coast of England. When appointed chief in 1942, he was one of the youngest Chief Petty Officers in the Navy. His service included the USS Helena, the USS McDougal, the USS Patoka, the 31st Fighting Squadron, and the 105th Bombing Squadron. He additionally was stationed at Norfolk and Chincoteague, Virginia; Key West, Florida; and Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he went on to serve an additional 30 plus years as an active member of the Navy Reserves, rising to the rank of Senior Master Chief. It was while stationed in Chincoteague that he met Bessie Lee Lewis, who became his wife for 67 years before her passing in 2012. After leaving the Navy in 1946 he became a State Farm Insurance agent in Pocomoke City, Maryland. In 1950 he returned to Clarkton to as an Agency Manager and moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1960 to establish his own State Farm agency. His legacy with State Farm grew to eventually include his two brothers and later his three children, a niece and nephew, a granddaughter, and a grandniece. He continued to serve Wilmington and the surrounding communities until his retirement at the age of 71 in 1993. He was a 32nd degree Mason and active in The Shriners. He continued to engage his love of mechanics well into his 90's, owning and rebuilding several boats, aircraft, and antique English sports cars. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Enoch Ambrose, Lonnie McMillian, and infant siblings Cecil Ruben, Esta Marvelneen; and his daughter, Tania Inez. Left to honor and remember him are James Don Bullard II and fiancé Elizabeth Fulbright, and James Llewellyn Bullard and his wife, Susan Pierick; six grandchildren, Shannon Wooten Penberthy (Stratton), Jonna Wooten (Maryann), James Don Bullard III (Meghan), James Aaron Bullard (Vladana), Marshall Neal Bullard (Jennifer); and Susan Ashley Bullard; four great-grandchildren, Tania Macallan and Stratton Alexander Penberthy, and Rosa Lee and Lacy Lee Bullard; as well as many close family friends, including Phyllis Sanford, Elaine Bellamy and his favorite companion Chang his beloved dog. A private family service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make contributions in his honor and memory are encouraged to do so to the charity or organization of their choosing.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 4, 2019