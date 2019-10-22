|
JAMES E. FERRELL, JR. James Edward 'Jimmy' Ferrell Jr., age 66 of Burgaw, passed peacefully Monday October 21, 2019 at NorthChase Rehab Center. He was born November 6, 1952 in Pender County son of the late James E. "Buck" Ferrell Sr. and Marie Bordeaux Ferrell. He is survived by his brother, Rick Ferrell and wife Vicki of Wilmington; a niece, Allison Ferrell Parker and husband Jim and children, Landon and Haylee all of Wilmington; two nephews, Chad Ferrell of Atlanta GA and Jeffrey Ferrell of Wilmington; uncles, Charles Highsmith of Burgaw and Arnold Pender of Chapel Hill; and aunt, Susie Sessoms of Hendersonville. Jimmy had a long career as a set decorator in the Film Industry. One of his great passions, other than perfection on a movie set, was to travel. He worked in many countries and was able to travel all over the world through his job. The family will receive friends 6-7:30 PM Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Harrell's Funeral Home, Burgaw. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019