JAMES E. (JIMMY) JACKSON James E. (Jimmy) Jackson, 80, of Wilmington, NC passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born in Sampson County on November 11, 1938 to the late Mary Jackson Smith and Eddie Jackson. Jimmy enjoyed fishing and Boat Building and worked as a Nascar crew member. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He loved the sea. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Johnson; nephews, David and Wayne Johnson and niece, Allison Jay. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:00pm on Saturday , March 2, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Funeral Service will be at 2:pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel followed by an Entombment at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 27, 2019