JAMES E. LUTHER James Ernest Luther, 85, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side Friday, May 22, 2020 at Whispering Winds private care facility in Peoria Arizona. Jim was born on November 1, 1934 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the third child of Ernest and Edna Gehl Luther. As a young boy, Jim was already fascinated by all wildlife and developed his lifelong love of the outdoors. After graduating High School, Jim served 2 years in the Navy Reserve before joining the US Air Force, where he served with distinction earning several commendations. Being highly recommended by his Commanding Officer Jim was recruited by the National Security Agency. After a distinguished career of 30 plus years, Jim retired to Wilmington, North Carolina, where he developed many friendships. Jim was a member of St. Andrews on the Sound in Wilmington, joining the Steven Ministries outreach program and was active in various church group activities. Jim was an enthusiastic member of local clubs, including: skiing, cycling, boating, kayaking, the Audubon Society, and golf. Jim loved to "shag" dance and enjoyed music of all types. He was a talented wood carver and an avid photographer. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Carol (Nevitt) and Mary Lou (Keller), his first wife and Mother of his children, Betty J. Luther. He was also preceded in death by his only daughter Lisa (Barger). He is survived by his wife Ruth (Williams). Brother David (Carol) of Altoona, his loving sons and their families, Randy (Bella) of Spring Branch, TX, their daughters Hannah (Cooper) Wallis, Emily and Sara. Greg (Debbie) of Frederick, MD., and their children Zach, Tyler, and Courtney (Alex) Hendricks. Deceased Daughter Lisa's children, Ryan and Katy Barger. Four (and counting) great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Step-children Diane (Henry) Hanzen, Peoria, AZ, Dennis Sager, Wilmington, NC. Jim loved people and made friends wherever he went. His easy smile, gentleness, and good will, will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. NOTE: Due to the corona virus, the family will hold a celebration of his life later this year in Altoona, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store