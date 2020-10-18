JAMES EDWARD ALDRIDGE James Edward ("Eddie") Aldridge, Sr. passed away in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 13, 2020. Eddie was born on September 12, 1944 in Watts Hospital in Durham, North Carolina to his parents Willis Aldridge and Emily Dowdee Aldridge. As a child, he was a frequent presence around the Hope Valley golf course, he went everywhere with his older brothers, and was fortunate to have a number of close life-long friends. He attended Fork Union Military Academy later served in the Marine Corps Reserves. He made his career in the textiles industry and will be remembered for his affable nature and kindness to all he worked with. Known to many as "Capt. Easy," he was an avid fan of Duke Athletics and formed many close relationships with former football and basketball players that endured time and distance. Always a constant presence on the sidelines of his boy's soccer games and he also loved being on the water. Fishing off Wrightsville Beach with friends and family was where he found his peace and perspective and taught his boys about much more than fishing. For the past 25 years, Eddie found love, support and companionship with his beloved Cindy. Eddie is survived by his two brothers, Allen Aldridge and Willis "Bird" Aldridge; his significant other Cindy Walker, his two Sons, James Edward Aldridge, Jr., his wife Lindsey and their two children, London (6) and Logan (3); Son Bryson Aldridge, his wife Shannon Atkinson and their two children, Ella (10) and Liam (2). The family would also like to say a special thank you to Dr. Jeff Warhaftig, and his family, for the friendship, care and support he has provided over the past several years. Known for his story telling, and memorable interaction with all those he came into contact with, everyone has a story to tell about Eddie. In lieu of a formal memorial service in the COVID era, the family would like to honor his story telling ways and have created a platform for everyone to share a special story or memory of Eddie for all to see and read. Please go to mykeeper.com/profile/EddieAldridge/
