1/
JAMES EDWARD BONEY
JAMES EDWARD BONEY No public viewing will be held. A graveside service will be 1pm Thurs. 8/27 at The Boney Cemetery, Rose Hill, NC. Dunn Funeral Home

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
the Boney Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Mr. Boney has made a huge positive impact on my life and that is why he will always be loved and miss tremendously. I have learned a lot from you during the time I’ve been in your presence and for that iam so blessed.
India Scarbough
Family
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tara James Tubbs
Friend
