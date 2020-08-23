In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Mr. Boney has made a huge positive impact on my life and that is why he will always be loved and miss tremendously. I have learned a lot from you during the time I’ve been in your presence and for that iam so blessed.
India Scarbough
Family
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tara James Tubbs
Friend
