JAMES EDWARD MORLEY James Edward Morley, 74 Resident of Wilmington, NC Formerly of North Weymouth, MA. It is with great sadness that the family of James Edward Morley announces his passing on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was surrounded by his sister and brother in law. After battling stage four cancer for three years, he was called home while at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC, due to other complications. Preceded in death by his parents: Charles Edward and Aurelia "Rella" Morley of Wilmington, NC, and sisters Ramona Long,Wilmington and Donna Monarch of Carver, MA. James is survived by siblings Peter "Jerry" Morley and wife Pam, Eatontown, NJ., Carole Broom and husband Lee, North Weymouth, MA., Charles R. Morley and wife, (address unknown), and Rita Evans and husband Buddy, Port Saint Lucie, FL. Several nieces and nephews. As per the wishes of James Morley, no services will be conducted. Also per his wishes he will rest eternally in South Florida.



