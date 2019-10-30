|
JAMES EDWIN BEASLEY James Edwin Beasley, 57, of Wilmington, NC passed away October 11, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, from his battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Davidson County, NC on February 15, 1962. James loved Karate and was taught by Jim Goodman for a long time. He also had a great love for Wrestling for the past 30 years and loved his wrestling family. James was known as the "Beast" in the wrestling world. James also had a love for dancing, and was a great dancer, and made sure he had the chance to dance with all the girls. He was also a graduate of Hoggard High School. James is survived by his father, Jerry Beasley and stepmother, Linda of Lexington, NC; mother, Loretta Gunter of Wilmington; brother, Anthony Guinn of Myrtle Beach, SC; sons, Darin Helms of Summerville, SC, James Bonham and John Beasley of Wilmington; daughter, Tammy Weathers of Lexington, NC; sister, Michelle; stepsisters, Tina and Kelly of Lexington, NC; mothers of his children, Lorrie Loy and Libby Maggard and grandchildren, Alex, Mike, Robert, Aiden, Nicole, Haleigh, Zackary, Skylar, Lita, Jayden, Jerry, Logan, Ben and Xander. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean; stepson, Eric Wolfe; brothers, Jerry W. Beasley and Robbie D. Beasley; sister, Tamara Guinn; stepfather, Larry Guinn; grandparents, Jim and Pauline Guinn; grandmother, Larriane Wilson and grandfather, Herman Beasley. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel, from 6-8pm. Memorial services will be Saturday, November 2, at The Carolina Beach Community Church, at the corner of Cape Fear Blvd and 4th Street at 1pm. Officiating Pastor, Tim Russell. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 30, 2019