Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Service
525 Village Rd
Leland, NC 28451
(910) 383-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
6864 Zion Church Road NE
Leland, NC
Committal
Following Services
in the church cemetery
James Ernest Locklear Obituary
JAMES ERNEST LOCKLEAR James Ernest Locklear, "The Leland Bike Man", 75, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Reatha (McGirt) Locklear. James is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Suzanne Locklear; his sons James Jr, Timmy, Ricky, Mickey; his daughter Tara Bindewald and many extended family members. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior at the Zion United Methodist Church located at 6864 Zion Church Road NE Leland NC 28451. A committal service will be immediately following in the church cemetery. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 525 Village Road Leland NC 28451 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 27, 2019
