JAMES "JIMMY" F. NORRIS James "Jimmy" F. Norris, 92, of Wilmington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 10, 1927, in Brunswick County the youngest son of the late Frank and Delta (Long) Norris. Jimmy, a WWII Army veteran, was a member of Harbor United Methodist Church and a frequent visitor of Masonboro Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Connie (Leonard) Norris; son, James "Jeff" Norris, Jr and wife, Kathy; daughter, Renee Hunter and husband, Wesley; grandchildren, Wes Hunter and wife, Alexis, Josh Hunter and wife, Megan, Katy Norris, Jennifer Utley; great grandchildren, Mason Hunter, Banks Hunter, Mary Grace Utley, Rachel Utley, Josue Hernandez Cordona, Mayeli Zea-Hernandez, Giovani Zea-Hernandez; and numerous much loved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Leon Norris, Mendel Norris, Dolan Norris; and his five sisters, Lena Long, Lona Hardee, Opal Owens, Emma Gore and Hettie Spivey. A private memorial service will be held in Jimmy's honor at Masonboro Baptist Church. A celebration service of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted due to the pandemic. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers. And a special thank you to the staff of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Nourish NC, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, or Samaritan's Purse.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020