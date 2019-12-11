|
JAMES GREINER Our family and community lost a great man, James (Jim) Greiner, at age 81 on December 6, 2019. He was surrounded in love by his wife of 59 years, Jeanette, four children, and other family members. Carrying on his passion for community, unity, and love of the outdoors, are his wife Jeanette Burgess Greiner, daughters, Becky Greiner Wise (Jack) and Beverly Greiner McArthur (Jamie), sons, Jeff Greiner (Sheena) and Jamie Greiner (Lindsey), plus ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jim was a graduate of NC State University with a Masters degree from Florida State University. Greiner was a leader and entrepreneur. He was Director of Parks & Recreation in Danville and Portsmouth, Virginia where he created the Festival in the Park and received the All-American City designation amongst many other accomplishments. He was President of the Virginia Parks & Recreation Society, served on multiple Regional Tourism Boards and was Chairman of the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation Board, assisting in revitalizing Wynn Plaza. Founded Wildwater Limited Outdoor Adventures in 1971 with his wife Jeanette, Greiner also served as a primary catalyst for establishing leading outdoor industry organizations including Eastern Professional River Outfitters, America Outdoors Association, and Adventure Gateway. Greiner received many awards including America Outdoors Association's prestigious National Innovative Leadership Award, VRPS's Fellows Award and The National Cacique Sustainable Environmental Award for his adventure tourism business in the Islands of the Bahamas. Closer to home, the Greiner's donated their original house at Wrightsville Beach to the Historical Society to be used as the Wrightsville Beach Museum. The family is planning a service next spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following in Jim's name: Wrightsville Beach Museum https://wbmuseumofhistory.com/get-involved/make-a-donation/ Chattooga Conservancy https://chattoogariver.org/donate/ National Parks Foundation https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate/ Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 11, 2019