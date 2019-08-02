|
JAMES H. MEDLIN, JR. JANUARY 27, 1933 - JULY 29, 2019 James Hubert Medlin, Jr. was born on January 27th, 1933 in Wilmington, NC to James Hubert Medlin and Edna Anna Bowen. He was preceded in death by wife and best friend, Betty Jean Foglemen, of 48 years. He graduated from Wilmington College in 1952 and after service in the U.S. Army, graduated from NC State College, later was licensed as a professional engineer and registered land surveyor. He retired in 1995 from the NC Department of Transportation with thirty nine and a half years of service. He was an avid supporter for the Remembrance of Wilmington College, and served as President of the Wilmington College Chapter of the UNC Wilmington Alumni Association. He was active in the Wilmington Engineers Club and The College Acres Subdivision Home Owners Association and also has served on many city and county committees. He is survived by his son, James Glenn Medlin, and his son Brody of Cary, NC and stepson Gregory M. Proctor and wife, Brenda, and their sons, Dalton and Jordan of Jensen Beach FL. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 10:30 - 11:30 am at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home Cary, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, followed by Internment at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilmington College Merit Scholarship fund c/o UNCW.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 2, 2019