|
|
JAMES HENDRY "CHIP" ROBINSON, JR. James Hendry "Chip" Robinson, Jr., 59, passed away December 14, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born September 30, 1960 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the oldest child of Dr. James Hendry Robinson and Nancy "Toppy" McLean Robinson of Wilmington. Chip was a nearly-lifelong resident of Wilmington, moving here at age 3, attending New Hanover County Schools and Cape Fear Academy, and graduating from Cape Fear Academy in 1979. He attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, then returned to Wilmington and graduated from UNC-Wilmington in 1986 with a B.A. in Philosophy and Religious Studies. He owned and managed Clear Springs, Inc. bottled water company for many years, then worked for several years in the timber and residential real estate appraisal profession. His first and final career stops were in sporting goods sales, through which he enjoyed sharing his expertise in and enthusiasm for hunting and fishing. Chip had a strong love for and faith in God, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon, chairing the Building and Grounds Committee, and serving in various other ministries of the church, including Good Shepherd Ministries, Habitat for Humanity, and Family Promise. He enjoyed his memberships in the Carolina Yacht Club, Surf Club, Ducks Unlimited, and Sigma Nu Fraternity. Chip treasured his family, and took joy in his children's school and extracurricular activities, coaching Wallace's youth soccer team, attending James' school and club lacrosse games, serving in PTA, and assisting with scouting and Youth Group activities. He was also a steadfast supporter of Robin's legal and judicial professional commitments and her community service endeavors. He relished the family's annual pilgrimage to his parents' home in Montreat, where he had spent childhood summers with his beloved family, and the several trips around the United States and to England with Robin's parents to attend her father's Bombardment Group reunions. His seasons of life followed the rhythm of an avid sportsman, eagerly anticipating his spring turkey hunts and fishing trips to Portsmouth Island, boating and fishing locally in summer, hunting deer, duck and dove each autumn, and braving the Maryland snows for the winter goose hunt. He was a master chef of anything he could catch or kill, and generously shared his hospitality and culinary skills with others. He loved and appreciated God's beautiful nature and was concerned with its conservation and stewardship. Chip was a beloved and loyal friend to many, and was well known for his thoughtfulness, intelligence, humility, cultivation of friendships, old and new, effervescent smile, dry wit, independent spirit, and fun-loving sense of adventure. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of wildlife, guns and ammo, hunting, fishing, and geology, and was an ardent reader of American history. In addition to his parents, Chip is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Honorable Robin Wicks Robinson of the home; son, James Hendry Robinson III, and daughter, Wallace Katherine McLean Robinson of Wilmington; brother, Albert Lynn Robinson of Wilmington; sister, Leslie Robinson Morris (Joe) of Asheville; sister-in- law, Laura Wallace Wicks of Asheville; brother-in-law William Royall Wicks (Kelly) of Valdosta, Georgia, and cherished nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends, and pets. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, with a reception following in Gilmour Hall. The service will be preceded by a private Committal Service in the Columbarium Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Third Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, or to a . Arrangements by Andrews Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 15, 2019