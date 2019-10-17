|
JAMES HENRY MCLEAN James Henry McLean, age 91, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1928 in Alma, GA, to the late Charles Henry and Vercie Vermell McLean. He was also preceded in death by his lovely wife of 58 years, Alice Head McLean, and son, Robert Mclean. He was the division manager for Mill & Contractors Supply Co. from 1980-1992 and was a member of Southside Baptist Church and later Scott's Hill Baptist Church. James is survived by his daughters, Jamie Combs (Gary) of Wilmington, Mary Faltus of Cameron, NC and Renee Warren (Ronnie) of Jacksonville, FL; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren . Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday October 18, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday October 19, 2019 in the Garden of Azalea section of Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019