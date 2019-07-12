|
JAMES HICKEY James Hickey, 87, passed away at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina, on June 20, 2019. Jim had been in poor health, and while there was promise with recent surgery, during recovery he had complications he could not overcome. In his final days he chose to be at home where hospice gave him care and comfort. With him at the time of his peaceful passage were his wife of 66 years Jo (85), his sons, Michael (64), Donald (58), daughter Patricia (55), and several friends and caregivers. Jim was born June 24, 1931 in Nyack, New York to the late George and Josephine Hickey. He grew up in Piermont, New York with his older brother George. Often times paling around with his brother and his older friends he acquired the nickname "Squirt ". He attended Tappan Zee High School, in Piermont, New York, where he lettered in football and graduated June 1950. After high school Jim enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Diodon (SS-349) from 1951 to 1954. Many years later, thanks to his grandson Andrew's interest in submarines, Jim reunited with some of his former crew members. Jo and Jim traveled to several reunions throughout the country, meeting former submariners. Jim married his high school sweetheart Josephine Triggiani, July 11, 1952. They were living in San Diego, California when Jim was deployed by the navy. Jo moved back to Sparkill, New York and lived with her parents the late Michael and Anna Triggiani. Jo and Jim's son Michael was born while Jim was at sea. After his discharge from the navy Jim returned to Sparkill where he and his family lived until moving to Tappan in 1959. Their second son Donald was born August 16, 1960, and their daughter Patricia was born March 16, 1964. Jim was employed by The Borden Milk Company, Spring Valley, New York, after the navy. In 1964 Jim joined Driscoll Chevrolet in Spring Valley, New York as a salesman. Driscoll Chevrolet became Jim Smith Chevrolet. Jim made many lifelong friends at the dealership, both customers and fellow salesman. He was a member of Chevrolet's Legion of Leaders and always went the extra mile for his customers. After Jo's retirement from New York Telephone in 1992, Jo and Jim Moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where Jo's parents were already living. Not ready for rocking chairs on the front porch Jo and Jim found part time jobs to stay busy. Jim took his people skills to Publix where he worked the deli counter. An instant favorite with his coworkers and customers, Jim enjoyed his new life that did not include shoveling snow. Still going that extra mile for his customers, he received numerous awards from Publix. Jo's father passed away in 1997 and her mother in 2000. By 2004 Jo and Jim decided they needed to be closer to family so they moved to Wilmington, North Carolina near their son Donald who was living in nearby Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Jim was still shunning that front porch rocking chair, found a new Publix to carry on his legacy of excellent customer service. Jim had a quadruple coronary bypass when he was 58. Except for the scar in the middle of his chest and a growing displeasure for cold weather, it was hard to tell. After the surgery he joked "I think I'm good for another 20 years." Except for a few minor bumps in the road Jim made those 20 years and lived them to the fullest. As he was closing in on 30 years the bumps became bigger and harder for him to bounce back from. His largest obstacle came when he entered the hospital in December, 2017. Diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Jim still fought. A failed procedure during this time in the hospital caused him to lose the use of his right arm. Still determined to win this battle, he began to teach himself to be a southpaw. Small improvements were offset by many setbacks. Jim accepted the risks of one more surgery in hopes of improvement. The first paragraph explains the results. Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years Jo (85), sons, Michael (64), (Dena), Donald (58), (Laura), daughter, Patricia (55), and grandchildren, Andrew (26), Daniel Adams (36), (Rachel), Laura Leigh Adams (33), and great granddaughter, Kayla Adams (16). A memorial service was held at Church of the Servant, Wilmington, North Carolina on June 29, 2019.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 12, 2019