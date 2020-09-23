JAMES JOSEPH CONDON James Joseph "Jim" Condon passed away peacefully in his home on the evening of September 18th in Wilmington, North Carolina at the age of 83. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana on November 13, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Olive (Fryar) Condon. Jim graduated from Westville High School, in Westville, Indiana in 1955 and was a member of the basketball, baseball, and track teams. He graduated from Purdue University in 1959 and was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Jim was a first lieutenant in the United States Army and served for five years, including his time in Korea from 1960 - 1961. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" (Korda) Condon, and they began their love story living at the Fort Sheridan Army base. After his discharge from the Army, Jim began a long consumer packaged goods career, first at Procter & Gamble, then for 25 years at the M&M/Mars candy company in various sales roles including National Accounts Director and Director of Sales Operations. Throughout his career, he and his family resided in Jeffersonville and Indianapolis, Indiana, Rochester, Michigan, and Hackettstown, New Jersey. In Hackettstown, he was a board member of the Panther Valley Golf and Country Club, where he and Pat spent time developing their passion for golf. Upon retirement, their love for golf brought them to Wilmington, North Carolina, where they continued enjoying rounds of golf with their friends at Landfall Country Club. In addition to his love of golf and Purdue sports, Jim has been a lifelong Chicago Cubs baseball fan and was thrilled with their 2016 World Series Championship. Jim was very proud of his loving family, who meant everything to him, and who will keep him in their hearts until they meet again one day. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Korda) Condon, his devoted daughters, Catherine (Richard) Cavagnaro, of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Robin (Richard) Hammond, of Huntersville, North Carolina as well as five grandsons, and a new granddaughter-in-law and grandson-in-law; Richard (Justin) Cavagnaro, Ryan Cavagnaro, Justin Hammond, Rory Cavagnaro, and Michael (Syara) Hammond. Jim is also survived by his sister, Jane (late Illinois State Senator Wendell) Jones of Florida and his brother, Warren (Carol) Condon of California, several loving nieces and a nephew and his beloved dog Daisy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Doris (late Robert) Allen and three nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staffs at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice, and Davis Health & Wellness at Cambridge Village. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service at the chapel at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory. There will be an additional Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lower Cape Fear Life Care or Landfall Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
.