JAMES JOSEPH MALLOY James Joseph Malloy, 65, of Kure Beach, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Jim was born on January 11, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA to James and Theresa Malloy. Jim had a lifelong passion for history and had an encyclopedic knowledge of both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. He graduated from the University of North Carolina - Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts in History with Honors. Well known in his community for his compassionate care of his mother, Jim was also renowned for his culinary skills. He specialized in Asian and French cuisines. The annual presentation of his spectacular flaming Christmas Plum Pudding inspired awe in his guests and fear in the local fire department. Jim is predeceased by his parents, James and Theresa. He is survived by sisters, Teresa Morrow (Alan) of Corning, NY; Denise Malloy Hubbard (Paul) of Kure Beach, NC; and brother, Lawrence Malloy (Milissa) of Chester, NJ; nieces Kathleen, Christine, Colleen and nephew, Sean. A devout Roman Catholic, a funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 6650 Carolina Beach Road on February 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The family thanks all who were involved in Jim's care. Share memories and condolences with the family by by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2020