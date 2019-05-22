|
JAMES JOSEPH SULLIVAN James J. (Joseph) Sullivan 93, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on May 16, 2019. James was born in New York City, NY on June 10, 1925. James is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Katherine Sullivan also his former wife Marguerite McLennan. James, known as Jim, joined the US Navy at 17 years of age. After the United States entered WW II in 1942. Serving on several Liberty ships as a gunner, he did not talk much about his experiences except that apparently one of the ships he was assigned to was torpedoed thus he and his shipmates huddled to the center of the ship as it was taking on water. The most fascinating discovery was the last ship he served on, the SS Thomas Pinckney was part of the diversionary force that sailed into the Mediterranean Sea on D-Day. Also intriguing was learning this same ship was built in Wilmington, NC. Jim began his working occupation as an electrician that later evolved into his lifelong profession as a draftsman . One of the most fascinating projects was as Team Director for Lunar Project, LEM with N.A.S.A. Additionally, a recent discovery d that Jim created a US Patent in 1952 for a Universal Template. James is survived by his loving wife Nabi Sullivan (Married 56 years). His two children, Son Jeffrey( Nancy) Sullivan, Daughter Nara (William) Crowley. Grandchildren Dee (James) Goalwin, Todd ( Crissy) Slifka, Lara Slifka ( mate- Kurt Martin). Also Ten Great Grandchildren. Timothy, Steven, Savannah, Emma, Ava, Michael, William, Willie, Joseph and Henry. There are many to thank however special thanks to the Veterans Administration particularly Allison Dunklee, Thomas Marcinowski (PA), and Ellis Pinder, Cape Fear Hospice, Elderhaus, Wellcare and "D" from Congressman Rauzer's office and most of Dr. Dean Karras and his staff.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 22, 2019