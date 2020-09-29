JAMES JOSEPH WATSON, SR. Mr. James Joseph Watson, Sr., age 92, of Wilmington, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Bob, as he was affectionately known by friends and family, was a godly, humble man with a quiet, gentle spirit. He will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him, especially by his family. Bob was born in Wilmington, NC, January 21, 1928, son of the late Talmadge Memory Watson, Sr., and Kitty Watson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Callie Watson Lewis, and brother, Talmadge Memory Watson, Jr. Bob married his sweetheart, Ruth, in 1946, and spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, loving husband and father. He had a strong faith in God and although he did not say a whole lot, he led by example. He was a member of Spring View Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church where he loved worshipping and serving the church body. In 2013, he was honored for his 41 years of service to the church as a deacon. He enjoyed singing in the choir and lifting his hands in praise to Jesus. It is his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that his family will most remember. Through the years, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren learned how to pray and give thanks to the Lord by listening to the prayers he offered around the family table every Sunday, always ending the same way with the words, "Thank you, Jesus, for your love, your mercy, and your goodness." As a very young man, Bob worked hard to support his family. His first job at the age of 16 was working in the shipyard helping to build liberty ships during World War II. He subsequently worked for Coca Cola Bottling Company, the NC Department of Transportation (30 years), and Crawford Garage Door Company. He also worked as a truck driver for Ronnie Hite Trucking Company and Jerry Gore Trucking Company. In his younger days, he volunteered with the Winter Park Volunteer Fire Department where he was a lieutenant. Bob is survived by his faithful wife and best friend of 74 years, Ruth Watson; his son James (Jimmy) Watson, Jr. and wife Kathy; daughter Peggy Barfield and husband Kenny; four granddaughters, Kimberly Baltezegar (Keith), Pamela Firetti (Joe), Holly Barfield and April Barfield; five great- grandchildren, Alexandra Schaivone (Nicholas), Savannah Baltezegar, Reid Heath, Aaron Eggert and Noah Eggert; and his special fur baby, his dog Sissy. He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who will miss him greatly. Although their hearts are heavy, the family is grateful to have had so many years with Bob before the Lord decided to call him home. They will celebrate his life, cherish the memories and find comfort in the blessed assurance that he has gained his eternal reward for a life well lived as a faithful servant of God. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, October 1 in the chapel of Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastors Rodney Knowles and Carey Horrell, Jr. officiating. Visitation will take place one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask throughout the service and abide by social distancing guidelines to protect those they love. Please visit our website, www.coblegreenlawn.com
