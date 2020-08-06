1/
James L. Carignan
JAMES L. CARIGNAN James L. Carignan, 70, of Dickson TN, formerly of Wilmington died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Jim was the beloved husband of Deborah Carignan and proud father of Todd Carignan and Anna Carignan, both of Wilmington. Jim also leaves behind his cherished grandsons Everett and Xavier Carignan and Evan Jerabek. Jim loved his family and his friends knew him to be loyal and kind. His rule for living was to treat everyone the way he wished to be treated. The memorial service is private and there will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
