JAMES LARUE WILSON James LaRue Wilson, age 68 passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home in Castle Hayne. James was born in Wilmington, NC on January 9, 1951 to the late James A. Wilson and Essie Smith Wilson. He was preceded in death by his wife Valerie Wilson. James was a hard worker and had many jobs including a mechanic at R W Moore Equipment Co. and was a window and siding installer before his retirement. James is survived by his three sons, Jason Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Timothy James "TJ" Wilson, daughter, Vanessa Locklear; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Garner Marlowe, and Mary Byrd; two brothers, George Wilson and Carl Wilson. Memorial service will be held 1 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery 520 N. 15th St., Wilmington. Family gathering to follow at the home of Mary Byrd, 50 Shadow Dr., Rocky Point, NC Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019