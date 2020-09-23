1/
JAMES LEE BATTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES LEE BATTS Visitation will be 5-7pm Fri. 9/25 at Dunn Funeral Home. Graveside services 12noon Sat. 9/26 at Edgecomb Community Cem. Dunn FH

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Edgecomb Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. May the memories that you shared with your loved one be cherished forever. May God give you peace and strength to go through.
Ethel Johnson
Leroy Johnson Jr
Sarah Johnson Hall
Ethel Johnson
September 22, 2020
I would remember when daddy was living and all the men would gather at different men home to prepare hogs for food. Each winter some man of the neighborhood would pick the coldest day in November to prepare hogs. The men and young male would do all the hard work of getting the hogs ready and the women would do the work of cleaning the hogs, skin and edible parts. What a day of fellowship of community gatherings. This was how Blacks survive in those days. James would always come with his mother and aunt to help prepare the meat. James would always say to my dad, Uncle Johnnie, what are you going to do with all that meat. My daddy would say, do you see all those children running around my house. I would always see James and his family at Manhollow chuich. It was were we attended Sunday school, church and any other function of the community. James will be miss by the entire community and surely has been a cousin who always shows respect for my mom and dad. Rest James, we too shall will say goodbye one day.
Wyoma Moses
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved