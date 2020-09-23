I would remember when daddy was living and all the men would gather at different men home to prepare hogs for food. Each winter some man of the neighborhood would pick the coldest day in November to prepare hogs. The men and young male would do all the hard work of getting the hogs ready and the women would do the work of cleaning the hogs, skin and edible parts. What a day of fellowship of community gatherings. This was how Blacks survive in those days. James would always come with his mother and aunt to help prepare the meat. James would always say to my dad, Uncle Johnnie, what are you going to do with all that meat. My daddy would say, do you see all those children running around my house. I would always see James and his family at Manhollow chuich. It was were we attended Sunday school, church and any other function of the community. James will be miss by the entire community and surely has been a cousin who always shows respect for my mom and dad. Rest James, we too shall will say goodbye one day.

Wyoma Moses

