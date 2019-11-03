|
|
JAMES MARION HONEYCUTT JR. James Marion Honeycutt Jr., age 72, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at The Waters of Johnson City. James was born January 28, 1947 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to James Honeycutt and Elizabeth Ellington Honeycutt. He lived most of his life in Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina. James served in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He spent his career in the Federal Aviation Association (FAA). After retirement, he went to Afghanistan twice to assist with radar operations. He greatly enjoyed his time spent in Afghanistan, and the people that he met there. In his younger years, James participated in triathlons and he did a lot of fishing. Later in life, he was an avid golfer and he often could be found on the course with his wife and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kathryn Honeycutt; one daughter; two sons; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Carol Clark of St. Augustine, Florida; step-son, Brian Montford of Johnson City, Tennessee; step-granddaughter, Abigail Montford of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and many other family and friends who loved him dearly. A committal service to honor James' life will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, under the direction of Rev. Donnie Humphrey. Please assemble at Mountain Home National Cemetery at the Annex by 10:45 a.m. and wait for further direction. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sullivan County Animal Shelter (380 Masengill Rd, Blountville, TN 37617). Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Honeycutt family. (423) 282 - 1521.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019