DR. JAMES MATTHEW WEAVER, DVM Dr. James Matthew Weaver, 34, of Pender County beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and loyal friend left this earth way too soon, leaving a big hole in our hearts. James was born in Columbus County on March 13, 1986 and passed from us on Monday, July 13, 2020. James is survived by his parents R. W. Weaver III and Julia C. Weaver; brother, Worth Weaver (Mercedes Ani); grandmothers, Brenda Weaver and Anne Cartrette; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Vernon C. Cartrette and R. W. Weaver, Jr. Dr. Weaver received his undergraduate degree in biology and chemistry from UNC-Wilmington in 2013 and his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Ohio State University in 2018. Before attending UNC-W, James being musically gifted toured internationally playing the trumpet and bass guitar. James was a kind and caring young man with a quick wit that often made him the life of the party. He enjoyed cooking, loved his cat Joey, and was all in all one of the good guys. From an early age, James showed a keen interest in animals, many of which often found their way into the Weaver home. In an uplifting manner, James reached out to others and made quite a difference in so many of their lives. James was greatly loved by his family and his presence among us will be truly be missed. A family memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with Dr. John Cromer conducting the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that you consider a memorial gift to Furever Friends Animal Rescue, C/O Capeside Animal Hospital, 58 Waterford Business Center Way, Belville, NC 28451 or Not One More Vet, nomv.org
