sorry for your loss, jim was a great guy always great attitude worked with him on the assignment desk, never easy to let someone go god bless and best wishes.
John Clarke
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Gentleman Jim, worked with him for years, always had a smile on his face and a good word for everyone .....I am deeply saddened by his passing, the world is a little colder/darker place with out him (R.I.P.) !!!
Jeffrey Hardman
Coworker
August 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to Margaret and the Meyer family. Jim and I worked together in the NYC Transit Police Department Operations Unit back in 1966 to 1969 and later after retirement at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island. Jim always had a smile and a joke and was a great person to be with. We will miss him. May he Rest In Peace.
Anthony Lomanto
Friend
August 2, 2020
Peggy May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynda andBill Carnevale
Family
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family are heart felt. Jim was a gem in all sence of the word. He will be greatly missed.
Terri Afton
Friend
August 2, 2020
We didn't know Jim very well but we remember that whenever we were in his company he was happy, friendly and we had some good conversations. Peggy, you and your entire family will be on our thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. be comforted by the thought that now he rests in peace. Susan Zimmer and Regina Cicchetti
Regina Cicchetti
Friend
July 31, 2020
We have known Jim for quite a few years. Before his illness he had the best sense of humor and even kept it once he got sick. He was an extremely nice and caring man. Our hearts go out to Peggy and the rest of the family.
Judi and Dave Mckinnis
Judi McKinnis
Friend
July 31, 2020
We remember meeting you for the first time in Stewart Manor, seems like only yesterday....RIP Jim. Thinking of Peggy and all the Meyer family at this desperately sad time, love Birdie and Eileen Keenaghan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.