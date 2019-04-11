|
JAMES MICHAEL SELLER, SR. James Michael "Jimmy" Sellers, Sr., 74 of Southport, passed away on April 7, 2019. Mr. Sellers was born February 28, 1945. He served in the Army National Guard, where he was a paratrooper and Green Beret. Mr. Sellers was a Christian, an EMT-I, and a deer hunter. He is survived by his mother Lora Mae Sellers of Wilmington; a son James Michael Sellers, Jr. and wife Jeni of Umatilla, Florida; a daughter Tamela Lynn Kondilas and husband Philip of San Diego. California; a brother Daniel Sellers and wife Libby of Sanford, Florida; a sister Cynthia Sellers of Wilmington; seven grandchildren, Julian Sebastian, Lora Christine, Peter Philip, James M. III, Richard Chesley, William Burgwynn, and Ezra Daniel; and a great grandson Christian. Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his wife Lynn Sellers and his father Chesley Burgwyn Sellers. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Northwood Cemetery in Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.Peacock -Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 11, 2019