JAMES N. MORRIS James N. Morris affectionately known as Jimmie Nick of Delco, NC passed away suddenly at his residence on December 15, 2019. He was born November 23, 1945 to the late John Morris Jr. & Jonnie Morris. He is survived by his wife Joanne Morris, daughter Dana Barnhardt (Charles), granddaughter Mattea Barnhardt, brother John Morris III (Macylean) along with several nieces and nephews. He worked at Intl paper then Dupont until retirement. After retiring he enjoyed watching the birds at his feeders, was always telling jokes but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. A funeral service will be held 1 PM Wednesday, December 18th at Christ the King Catholic Church in Riegelwood. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Delco Cemetery. The reception will be at the home of Worth & Margaret Barnhardt immediately following the interment. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to ADR Fire & Rescue or Christ the King Catholic Church. www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 17, 2019