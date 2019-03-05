JAMES NORRIS James (Jay) Woodrow Norris, age 85 of Wilmington died Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Cumberland County August 31, 1933 to Monroe Franklin Norris and Florence Gertrude Cannady Norris, both deceased. Jay is survived by Millie, his devoted wife of 64 years, daughter Juanita (Larry) Sneeden, and grandsons Sean (Leigh Anne) Richardson of Wilmington, Patrick Richardson of Miami, sister-in-law Agnes (Terry) Baird of Wilmington and so may more special family and friends that he loved dearly. Born in Cumberland County and raised in southeastern North Carolina, he was one of 8 siblings and has joined them and others on his next journey. Jay loved and lived for his family. He gave quiet and often humorous advice and encouraged us to do what is right and fair, always. MSgt J. W. Norris served with pride and retired from the USMC in 1973 and continued in the Reserves until 1983. While he was stationed mostly along the east coast, he had 2 tours in Vietnam where he was in charge of generating electricity for the M.U.S.T. units in Da Nang. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Military Honors will be presented. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. He was so very much loved and he will be missed and cherished every second of every day. Rest now Marine, Your work is done. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary