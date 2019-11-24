|
|
JAMES PAGE "JP" MILLER On November 16, 2019 J.P. peacefully passed on to his eternal home to be with our Lord and Savior. He was born May 4, 1924 to the late Mary Page and Rufus Miller in Lake View, SC. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 eventually winning the Golden Glove boxing competition earning his nickname "Jab". Returning home he graduated from the University of South Carolina. He embarked on a new journey moving to Kure Beach, NC where he began his dream of being a boat captain. He joined New Hanover County School system (for 48 years) where he was a junior high coach, assistant principal at NHHS and assisted in starting the Oceanography program for UNCW. J.P. was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxilary. During that time he was married to the love of his life, Nancy Wilson Miller, for 67 years. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Lanneau Miller and son, Thomas Mitchell Miller. Surviving family members are his wife, Nancy Wilson Miller, his son, Jim Page Miller, his daughters, Michelle Miller Lee (husband Donnie Lee) and Dotti Miller-Bateman (husband Bruce Bateman). His grandchildren, Kristin (husband Jeff), Casey (husband Carlos) and Jesse (wife Britnee) Lee and Walker Bateman. And his great-grandchildren Shelby, Mariah, Alexis and MaKenzi. Celebration of life will be held at Saint Matthews Lutheran Church, 612 S College Rd. Wilmington, NC Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm officiated by Pastor Zumwalt. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or St. Matthews Lutheran Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 24, 2019