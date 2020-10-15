JAMES PRESTON COOK Hendersonville - James "Jim" Preston Cook (Danny to family) began his journey to a new beginning Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Jim was born in Winston-Salem, NC on March 12, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Viola T. Cook; brother, David A. Cook and sister-in-law, Sonja McDaniel. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl W. Cook; daughter, Pamela Moore (Danny); brothers, Jerry Cook (Marilyn) and Randy Cook (Kimberly); brother-in-law, Bobby McDaniel; an extended family of 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a brother and sister whom he adopted with his heart, Jerry Outlaw (Shirley) and Bonnie Coley. Jim enjoyed his work and the many wonderful people he worked with for 30 years at the Department of Transportation. Over the years, he and Cheryl enjoyed boating, especially sailing. He also enjoyed woodworking and stained glass, giving most of his work to family and friends. He used his hobbies to create smiles which were important to him. Jim could always be found wearing a colorful Hawaiian shirt to remind him to keep a positive outlook on life, it's always 75 degrees, the sun is always shining and a light breeze blowing. Due to the restrictions involving COVID, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Arthritis Foundation
, PO Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077-7491, Four Seasons Hospice, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or a charity of your choice
