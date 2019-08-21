|
JAMES RALPH HICKMON James Ralph Hickmon, a resident of Wilmington, North Carolina died Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 5, 1936 and was the son of the late Hilda West Hickmon and Wilbur Leon Hickmon. Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and held many professional positions during his career. These included: Director of Pharmacy Technology, Cape Fear Community College; Pharmacology Instructor, Fayetteville Technical Community College; and Pharmacy Manager at several North Carolina Kerr Drug Stores. His professional, civic and social activities included: Chairman, Cumberland County Board of Health; Member, New Hanover Pharmaceutical Association; Member, North Carolina Association of Pharmacists; President, Cape Fear Valley Pharmaceutical Association; Preceptor for UNC-Chapel Hill and Campbell University Pharmacy Students; Adjunct Faculty, Fayetteville Technical Community College; Member, Pharmacy Curriculum Advisory Board, Fayetteville Technical Community College; Preceptor for Pharmacy Technology Students, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fellow, American College of Apothecaries; Member, Board of Directors, American Diabetes Association; Member, Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity; Member, St. James Episcopal Church; Member, New Hanover County Board of Health; Member, Carolina Yacht Club. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hickmon was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Fulmer Hickmon. Mr. Hickmon is survived by his wife, Madeline Trask Hickmon and his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Dale Carter; granddaughter, Olivia Carter; stepsons George Johnson and Loran Johnson and his wife Susan, step grandchildren Mary Nell Johnson and William Johnson, his brother and wife, Ed and Jo Hickmon; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, LaRose and Bill Spooner; and several nieces and nephews. The family will welcome friends to celebrate Jim's life at an 11:00 service on Friday, August 23rd at St. James Episcopal Church, 25 South Third Street, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in The Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the James and Madeline Hickmon Endowed Scholarship at Cape Fear Community College Foundation, 411 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC, 28401, or to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019