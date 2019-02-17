|
|
JAMES R. TODD, JR. James R Todd Jr. passed away February 11, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He departed this life the same way he lived it; faithfully, humbly and with a giving spirit. Jim was born in Birmingham, Alabama and attended Birmingham Southern College at the age of 15. He entered the Air Force in 1953 and while stationed overseas he met and married his loving wife, Anneliese in Vienna, Austria. During his time in the service, Jim and Anneliese had three daughters. He was honorably discharged after serving his country for 10 years and moved to Wilmington, NC working for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller/ Trainer until his retirement in 1990. As an enthusiastic convert to the Roman Catholic Church, he was known to attend daily Mass with Anneliese at St Therese in Wrightsville Beach, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Communion, Reader and Sacristan. He and Anneliese were also charter members of the Third Order Carmelites for several decades. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 54 years and a Fourth Degree Knight for 44 years in Council 1074. He served in many positions including Treasurer and Grand Knight. One volunteer activity with the Knights he really enjoyed was driving the courtesy van for NHRMC. Jim had a great sense of humor and compassion and never met a stranger. A loving father and devoted husband, Jim enjoyed traveling with Anneliese to Vienna every summer for many years. In his spare time, he was an avid reader and worked the Crossword puzzle and Sudoku daily. Always remembering his Alabama roots, he was a faithful and enthusiastic Crimson Tide fan and spent time passionately discussing game details with his family and friends. Roll Tide! He is survived by his wife, Anneliese (Wagner) Todd; three daughters Carrie Nelson (David), Beverly Edens (Jim) and Mary Gray (Howard). Left to also cherish his memory are eleven grandchildren and one great grandson. The family will receive friends at a visitation at 10am followed by a funeral Mass at 11am Friday February 22nd at St Mark Catholic Church 1011 Eastwood Road, Wilmington NC. A graveside burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens 306 Bradley Drive Wilmington NC. Memorials may be made to Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) 5817 Old Leeds Road Irondale, AL 35210 or Wilmington - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh 20 N 4th Street, Suite 300 Wilmington NC 28401. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 17, 2019