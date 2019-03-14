|
|
JAMES RAY RIVENBARK James Ray Rivenbark age 62 of Wilmington passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Ray was born in Wilmington to Horace Raeford Rivenbark and Margaret Aline Allen Rivenbark. He was a graduate of New Hanover High School and was a retired Train Conductor from CSX Railroad. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spreading joy with cooking food for his friends and family. He was an avid Duke fan, and also loved reminiscing his childhood with his friends John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. Ray is survived by his wife, Heather Rake Rivenbark; son and daughter in law James "Firetruck" Rivenbark and Anna Rivenbark; step daughter, Brandi Shea Lennon and grandchildren, Aiden and Liam. Sister, Faye Barnhill; nephews Timmy and Jesse Barnhill; and his best buddy, "Bubba". Memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Pastor Buster West. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Amputee Coalition by visiting www.amputee-coalition.org. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2019