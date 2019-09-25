Home

Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Quinn McGowen
Wilmington, NC
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Quinn McGowen
Wilmington, NC
James Richard Millis Sr. Obituary
JAMES RICHARD MILLIS, SR. James Richard Millis, Sr., age 75, of Hampstead, NC went to be with his heavenly Father, September 21, 2019. He was born to the late Charles and Ruby Millis on July 22, 1944. James married the love of his life Linda Millis, and they were together for fifty-four years. He retired from American Crane. He was a wonderful husband, father, and granddaddy. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior three years ago. When he wasn't spending time with his family he enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing flowers, and making furniture as a master craftsman. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hewlett. Left to remember him are his wife, Linda Millis; son, James Millis, Jr. and his wife Chrystal of Goose Creek, SC; daughter, Elizabeth James and her husband Elwood of Hampstead, NC; grandchildren, Christian James and his wife Hannah, Richard James, Tiffaney James, Charles Millis, and Melissa Millis; as well as great-grandchildren, Allona McIntyre, Nathaniel James, and Ezekiel James. The family will see friends from 1:00-2:00PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Quinn McGowen Funeral home in Wilmington, NC. A funeral service will follow at 2:00PM. Pastor Wayne Holley of Castle Hayne Baptist Church will officiate. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Lee Crocker, Chris Hodge, Woodrow Crocker, Christian James, Glenn Little and Richard James. Honorary Pallbearers are Dave Tinsley and members of the Shelter Bay Hunting Club. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Castle Hayne Baptist Church; 4544 Parmele Rd, Castle Hayne, NC 28429. Please leave condolences for the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 25, 2019
