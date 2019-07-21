|
JAMES "BEAR" RIVENBARK James "Bear" Rivenbark, 72, of Willard was born in Wilmington on January 15, 1947 and passed peacefully on July 19, 2019 after a wonderful day of fishing with his brother, Edward. He retired from General Electric Company. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball and spoiling his grandchildren. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Tracy Roberts (Jeff) of Burgaw and Tricia Lafo (Marc) of Kissimmee, FL; son, Jamie Rivenbark (Alisha) of Watha; brothers, Edward Rivenbark (Diane) and Philip Rivenbark (Diana); all who brought much joy into his life. He was also blessed with loving grandchildren, Erin, Joshua, Jesse, Jamey Lynn, Joseph, Rachel, Karrie, Karaline, and Kate; great granddaughter, Evie. His life was further enriched by very dear nieces, nephews, his fishing buddies, and his precious poodles, Max and Coco. A memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with Pastor William Rivenbark and Pastor Elizabeth Rivenbark conducting the service. Following the memorial service the family will receive friends at the funeral home. The family request that you ware casual attire. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019