James Evangelista
James Rocco Evangelista Obituary
JAMES ROCCO EVANGELISTA James Rocco Evangelista, 88, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, Wilmington. He was born in Painesville, OH on August 16, 1930, son of the late Camillo Evangelista and Julia Iezzi Evangelista. Mr. Evangelista graduated from Ohio State University in 1956, and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Occidental Chemical Company and Sears. Family members surviving are his wife of 64 years, Beverly; children, Lynn Rabon (James), Lauren Sweitzer, Leigh Cope, and Victor Evangelista; grandchildren, Stacey Moore, Amy Cathey (Jess), Eric Rabon, and Lindsey Sweitzer; and great-grandchildren, Kire, Stella, and Norah. He was preceded in death by siblings, Angelo, Frank, Dominic C., Josephine, Mary Ann, Dominic E., Amelia, Nicholas, John, and Marjorie. Please refer to www.andrewsmortuary.com where service information will be provided once plans are completed. Condolences may be shared with the family at the website as well.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2019
